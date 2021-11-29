Why British and Anti Indian communist hide oldest culture of Sindhu Ghati

🔰सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि : क्यों अंग्रेज़ और कम्युनिस्ट इतिहासकार नहीं चाहते थे कि इसे पढ़ाया जाए! 🔰

▪️इतिहासकार अर्नाल्ड जे टायनबी ने कहा था – विश्व के इतिहास में अगर किसी देश के इतिहास के साथ सर्वाधिक छेड़ छाड़ की गयी है, तो वह भारत का इतिहास ही है।

भारतीय इतिहास का प्रारम्भ सिन्धु घाटी की सभ्यता से होता है, इसे हड़प्पा कालीन सभ्यता या सारस्वत सभ्यता भी कहा जाता है। बताया जाता है, कि वर्तमान सिन्धु नदी के तटों पर 3500 BC (ईसा पूर्व) में एक विशाल नगरीय सभ्यता विद्यमान थी। मोहनजोदारो, हड़प्पा, कालीबंगा, लोथल आदि इस सभ्यता के नगर थे।

पहले इस सभ्यता का विस्तार सिंध, पंजाब, राजस्थान और गुजरात आदि बताया जाता था, किन्तु अब इसका विस्तार समूचा भारत, तमिलनाडु से वैशाली बिहार तक, आज का पूरा पाकिस्तान एवं अफगानिस्तान तथा (पारस) ईरान का हिस्सा तक पाया जाता है। अब इसका समय 7000 BC से भी प्राचीन पाया गया है।

इस प्राचीन सभ्यता की सीलों, टेबलेट्स और बर्तनों पर जो लिखावट पाई जाती है उसे सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि कहा जाता है। इतिहासकारों का दावा है, कि यह लिपि अभी तक अज्ञात है, और पढ़ी नहीं जा सकी। जबकि सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि से समकक्ष और तथाकथित प्राचीन सभी लिपियां जैसे इजिप्ट, चीनी, फोनेशियाई, आर्मेनिक, सुमेरियाई, मेसोपोटामियाई आदि सब पढ़ ली गयी हैं।

आजकल कम्प्यूटरों की सहायता से अक्षरों की आवृत्ति का विश्लेषण कर मार्कोव विधि से प्राचीन भाषा को पढना सरल हो गया है।

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को जानबूझ कर नहीं पढ़ा गया और न ही इसको पढने के सार्थक प्रयास किये गए।

भारतीय इतिहास अनुसन्धान परिषद (Indian Council of Historical Research) जिस पर पहले अंग्रेजो और फिर कम्युनिस्टों का कब्ज़ा रहा, ने सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने की कोई भी विशेष योजना नहीं चलायी।

आखिर ऐसा क्या था सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि में? अंग्रेज और कम्युनिस्ट इतिहासकार क्यों नहीं चाहते थे, कि सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढ़ा जाए?

अंग्रेज और कम्युनिस्ट इतिहासकारों की नज़रों में सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने में निम्नलिखित खतरे थे –

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने के बाद उसकी प्राचीनता और अधिक पुरानी सिद्ध हो जायेगी। इजिप्ट, चीनी, रोमन, ग्रीक, आर्मेनिक, सुमेरियाई, मेसोपोटामियाई से भी पुरानी. जिससे पता चलेगा, कि यह विश्व की सबसे प्राचीन सभ्यता है। भारत का महत्व बढेगा जो अंग्रेज और कम्युनिस्ट इतिहासकारों को बर्दाश्त नहीं होगा। सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने से अगर वह वैदिक सभ्यता साबित हो गयी तो अंग्रेजो और कम्युनिस्टों द्वारा फैलाये गए आर्य- द्रविड़ युद्ध वाले प्रोपगंडा के ध्वस्त हो जाने का डर है। अंग्रेज और कम्युनिस्ट इतिहासकारों द्वारा दुष्प्रचारित ‘आर्य बाहर से आई हुई आक्रमणकारी जाति है और इसने यहाँ के मूल निवासियों अर्थात सिन्धु घाटी के लोगों को मार डाला व भगा दिया और उनकी महान सभ्यता नष्ट कर दी। वे लोग ही जंगलों में छुप गए, दक्षिण भारतीय (द्रविड़) बन गए, शूद्र व आदिवासी बन गए’, आदि आदि गलत साबित हो जायेगा।

कुछ फर्जी इतिहासकार सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को सुमेरियन भाषा से जोड़ कर पढने का प्रयास करते रहे तो कुछ इजिप्शियन भाषा से, कुछ चीनी भाषा से, कुछ इनको मुंडा आदिवासियों की भाषा, और तो और, कुछ इनको ईस्टर द्वीप के आदिवासियों की भाषा से जोड़ कर पढने का प्रयास करते रहे। ये सारे प्रयास असफल साबित हुए।

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने में निम्लिखित समस्याए बताई जाती है –

सभी लिपियों में अक्षर कम होते है, जैसे अंग्रेजी में 26, देवनागरी में 52 आदि, मगर सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि में लगभग 400 अक्षर चिन्ह हैं। सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने में यह कठिनाई आती है, कि इसका काल 7000 BC से 1500 BC तक का है, जिसमे लिपि में अनेक परिवर्तन हुए साथ ही लिपि में स्टाइलिश वेरिएशन बहुत पाया जाता है। लेखक ने लोथल और कालीबंगा में सिन्धु घाटी व हड़प्पा कालीन अनेक पुरातात्विक साक्षों का अवलोकन किया।

भारत की प्राचीनतम लिपियों में से एक लिपि है जिसे ब्राह्मी लिपि कहा जाता है। इस लिपि से ही भारत की अन्य भाषाओँ की लिपियां बनी। यह लिपि वैदिक काल से गुप्त काल तक उत्तर पश्चिमी भारत में उपयोग की जाती थी। संस्कृत, पाली, प्राकृत के अनेक ग्रन्थ ब्राह्मी लिपि में प्राप्त होते है।

सम्राट अशोक ने अपने धम्म का प्रचार प्रसार करने के लिए ब्राह्मी लिपि को अपनाया। सम्राट अशोक के स्तम्भ और शिलालेख ब्राह्मी लिपि में लिखे गए और सम्पूर्ण भारत में लगाये गए।

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि और ब्राह्मी लिपि में अनेक आश्चर्यजनक समानताएं है। साथ ही ब्राह्मी और तमिल लिपि का भी पारस्परिक सम्बन्ध है। इस आधार पर सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को पढने का सार्थक प्रयास सुभाष काक और इरावाथम महादेवन ने किया।

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि के लगभग 400 अक्षर के बारे में यह माना जाता है, कि इनमे कुछ वर्णमाला (स्वर व्यंजन मात्रा संख्या), कुछ यौगिक अक्षर और शेष चित्रलिपि हैं। अर्थात यह भाषा अक्षर और चित्रलिपि का संकलन समूह है। विश्व में कोई भी भाषा इतनी सशक्त और समृद्ध नहीं जितनी सिन्धु घाटी की भाषा।

बाएं लिखी जाती है, उसी प्रकार ब्राह्मी लिपि भी दाएं से बाएं लिखी जाती है। सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि के लगभग 3000 टेक्स्ट प्राप्त हैं।

इनमे वैसे तो 400 अक्षर चिन्ह हैं, लेकिन 39 अक्षरों का प्रयोग 80 प्रतिशत बार हुआ है। और ब्राह्मी लिपि में 45 अक्षर है। अब हम इन 39 अक्षरों को ब्राह्मी लिपि के 45 अक्षरों के साथ समानता के आधार पर मैपिंग कर सकते हैं और उनकी ध्वनि पता लगा सकते हैं।

ब्राह्मी लिपि के आधार पर सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि पढने पर सभी संस्कृत के शब्द आते है जैसे – श्री, अगस्त्य, मृग, हस्ती, वरुण, क्षमा, कामदेव, महादेव, कामधेनु, मूषिका, पग, पंच मशक, पितृ, अग्नि, सिन्धु, पुरम, गृह, यज्ञ, इंद्र, मित्र आदि।

निष्कर्ष यह है कि –

सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि ब्राह्मी लिपि की पूर्वज लिपि है। सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि को ब्राह्मी के आधार पर पढ़ा जा सकता है। उस काल में संस्कृत भाषा थी जिसे सिन्धु घाटी की लिपि में लिखा गया था। सिन्धु घाटी के लोग वैदिक धर्म और संस्कृति मानते थे। वैदिक धर्म अत्यंत प्राचीन है।

हिन्दू सभ्यता विश्व की सबसे प्राचीन व मूल सभ्यता है, हिन्दुओं का मूल निवास सप्त सैन्धव प्रदेश (सिन्धु सरस्वती क्षेत्र) था जिसका विस्तार ईरान से सम्पूर्ण भारत देश था।वैदिक धर्म को मानने वाले कहीं बाहर से नहीं आये थे और न ही वे आक्रमणकारी थे। आर्य – द्रविड़ जैसी कोई भी दो पृथक जातियाँ नहीं थीं जिनमे परस्पर युद्ध हुआ हो।

जय सनातन विश्व गुरु भारत 🚩

Indus Valley Script: Why British and Communist historians did not want it to be taught!

Historian Arnold J Tynby said – If the history of any country has been tampered with the most in the history of the world, it is the history of India.

Indian history begins with the Indus Valley Civilization, it is also called Harappan Civilization or Saraswat Civilization. It is said that a huge urban civilization existed on the banks of the present Indus river in 3500 BC (BC). Mohenjodaro, Harappa, Kalibanga, Lothal etc. were the cities of this civilization.

Earlier, the expansion of this civilization was said to be Sindh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat etc., but now its expansion is found all over India, from Tamil Nadu to Vaishali Bihar, today’s entire Pakistan and Afghanistan and (Paras) part of Iran. Now its time has been found to be older than 7000 BC.

The writing found on the seals, tablets and utensils of this ancient civilization is called the Indus Valley script. Historians claim that this script is still unknown, and could not be read. Whereas all the equivalent and so called ancient scripts like Egyptian, Chinese, Phoenician, Armenian, Sumerian, Mesopotamian etc. have all been read from the Indus Valley script.

Nowadays, with the help of computers, it has become easy to read ancient language by Markov method by analyzing the frequency of letters.

The Indus Valley script was not read deliberately, nor was any meaningful effort made to read it.

The Indian Council of Historical Research, which was first occupied by the British and then the Communists, did not carry out any special plan to read the script of the Indus Valley.

What was it like in the script of Indus Valley? Why did the British and Communist historians not want the Indus Valley script to be read?

In the eyes of the British and communist historians, there were the following dangers in reading the script of the Indus Valley –

After reading the script of Indus Valley, its antiquity will prove to be more old. Older than Egyptian, Chinese, Roman, Greek, Armenian, Sumerian, Mesopotamian. Which will show that it is the oldest civilization in the world. The importance of India will increase which will not be tolerated by the British and communist historians. If that Vedic civilization is proved by reading the script of Indus Valley, then there is a fear of destruction of Arya-Dravid war propaganda spread by the British and the Communists. Arya is an invader caste from outside, propagated by British and communist historians, and it killed and drove the original inhabitants of the Indus Valley people and destroyed their great civilization. Those people hid in the jungles, became South Indians (Dravidians), became Shudras and Adivasis’, etc. etc. will be proved wrong.

Some fictitious historians tried to read the Indus Valley script by connecting it with the Sumerian language, some with the Egyptian language, some with the Chinese language, some with the language of the Munda tribesmen, and even more, some associate them with the language of the Easter Island tribesmen. Keep trying to study. All these attempts proved unsuccessful. The following problems are told in reading the script of Indus Valley –

All scripts have fewer letters, such as 26 in English, 52 in Devanagari, etc., but the Indus Valley script has about 400 letter symbols. It is difficult to read the script of Indus Valley, that its period is from 7000 BC to 1500 BC, in which many changes took place in the script as well as a lot of stylistic variation is found in the script. The author observed many archaeological evidences of Indus Valley and Harappan period at Lothal and Kalibanga.

One of the oldest scripts of India is the script called Brahmi script. It was from this script that the scripts of other languages of India were formed. This script was used in northwestern India from the Vedic period to the Gupta period. Many texts of Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit are found in Brahmi script.

Emperor Ashoka adopted the Brahmi script to spread his Dhamma. The pillars and inscriptions of Emperor Ashoka were written in Brahmi script and were installed all over India.

There are many surprising similarities between the Indus Valley script and the Brahmi script. Also, there is a mutual relation between Brahmi and Tamil script. Subhash Kak and Iravatham Mahadevan made a meaningful effort to read the script of the Indus Valley on this basis.

About 400 letters of the Indus Valley script are believed to be alphabets (vowel consonant number numbers), some compound letters and the rest hieroglyphs. That is, this language is a collection of letters and hieroglyphs. No language in the world is as powerful and rich as the language of the Indus Valley.

It is written on the left, similarly the Brahmi script is also written from right to left. About 3000 texts of Indus Valley script have been found.

Although there are 400 letter symbols in them, but 39 letters are used 80 percent of the times. And there are 45 letters in Brahmi script. Now we can map these 39 letters on the basis of similarity with 45 letters of Brahmi script and find out their sound. On reading the script of Indus Valley on the basis of Brahmi script, all Sanskrit words come like – Shri, Agastya, Mriga, Hasti, Varuna, Kshama, Kamadeva, Mahadev, Kamadhenu, Mushika, Pag, Panch Mashak, Pitru, Agni, Sindhu, Puram, Griha, Yagya, Indra, Mitra etc.

The conclusion is that – The Indus Valley script is the ancestor script of the Brahmi script. The Indus Valley script can be read on the basis of Brahmi. At that time there was Sanskrit language which was written in Indus Valley script. The people of Indus Valley believed in Vedic religion and culture. Vedic religion is very ancient.

Hindu civilization is the world’s oldest and original civilization, the original abode of the Hindus was the Sapta Sandhav region (Indus Saraswati region), which extended from Iran to the whole of India. The believers of Vedic religion did not come from outside, nor were they invaders. . There were no two separate races like the Aryan-Dravida, in which there was a mutual war.

Jai Sanatan Vishwa Guru Bharat