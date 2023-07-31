Sri Ramchanda’s exile path-Ramayan

Tamsa river – Tamsa river is 20 km away from Ayodhya. Here they crossed the river by boat.
Shringverpur pilgrimage – 20-22 km away from Prayagraj they reached Sringverpur, which was the state of Nishadraj Guh. Right here on the banks of Ganga, they asked Kewat to cross the Ganga. Shringverpur is currently called Singarore.
Kurai Village – Shriram stopped in Kurai after crossing the Ganga in Singraur.
Prayag – Shriram had reached Prayag along with his brother Laxman and his wife ahead of Kurai. Till a few months ago, Prayag was called Allahabad.
Chitrakunat – Lord Shriram crossed the Yamuna river near Prayag Sangam and then reached Chitrakoot. Chitrakoot is the place where Bharat arrives with his army to celebrate Ram. Then when Dashrath dies. India takes Ram’s feet from here and rules by keeping his feet.
Satna – Atri Rishi’s ashram located near Chitrakoot was located in Satna (Madhya Pradesh). Although Anuiya husband Maharshi Atri lived in Tapovan of Chitrakoot, Shriram also stayed at a place named ‘Ramavan’ in Satna, where there was another ashram of Rishi Atri.
Punishment – Shriram left Chitrakoot and reached the dense forest. Actually this was their exile. This forest was called punishment back then. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and some areas of Maharashtra were punishable. The punishment includes most parts of the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Actually, the area of punishment was spread from this near the Mahanadi of Orissa to Godavari. Bhadrachalam, a city of Andhra Pradesh is part of this punishment. This city located on the banks of the Godavari river is famous for its Sita-Ramchandra temple. This temple is at Bhadragiri mountain. It is said that Shriram spent a few days on this Bhadragiri mountain during his exile. According to local belief, Ravana and Jatayu had a war in the sky of punishment and some parts of Jatayu fell in punishment. It is believed that here is the only temple of Jatayu in the whole world.
Panchvati Nashik – Shriram Agastya Muni’s Ashram after staying in the monastery of the sages in punishment. This ashram is in the Panchavati area of Nashik which is located on the banks of Godavari river. This is where Lakshman had cut Shurpankha’s nose. Ram-Lakshman had fought a war with weed and pollution. Shriram’s friendship with Giddharaj Jatayu was also here. Valmiki Ramayana, Aranyakand gets a beautiful description of Panchavati.
Sarvateerth – After the killing of Shurpanakha, Marich and Khar and pollution in Nashik region, Ravana killed Sita and also killed Jatayu whose memory is still preserved at a place named ‘Sarvateerth’ in Taked village 56 km away from Nashik. Jatayu died at the place named Sarvatirtha, which is present in Taked village of Igatpuri Tehsil of Nasik district. This place was called Sarvateerth because here the Maranasanna Jatayu told about Sita Mata. Ramji had performed the funeral of father and Jatayu here by performing the funeral of Jatayu. This was the Laxman Rekha on the pilgrimage.
Parnshala – Parshala is located in Bhadrachalam of Khammam district in Andhra Pradesh. The Parnshala which is located about 1 hour distance from Ramalaya is also known as ‘Pansala’ or ‘Pansala’. Parshala is located on the banks of Godavari river. It is believed that this is the place where Sitaji was deered. Although some believe that Ravana landed his plane at this place. From this place, Ravana made Sita sit in Pushpak plane, that means Sitaji had left the earth here. This is what the real deer site is called. Here is the ancient temple of Ram-Sita.
After Tungbhadra-Sarvateerth and Parnshala, Shriram-Lakshman reached the area of Tungbadra and Kaveri rivers in search of Sita. They went in search of Sita at many places in Tungbhadra and Kaveri river areas.
Shabri’s Ashram – Ram and Laxman go across Tungbhadra and Kaveri river in search of Sita. After meeting Jatayu and Kandh they reached Rishyamukh Mountain. On the way they also went to Shabri Ashram near Pampa river, which is now located in Kerala. Shabri was to fight with caste and her name was Shramana. ‘Pampa’ is the old name of Tungbhadra river. Hampi is located on the bank of the river. Mythological Book
